Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold at Baku Championship

12 Nov. 16:45

Young gymnast Ayla Abbaszade won first place in the all-around competition in the kid's age category among gymnasts born in 2014.

According to her, the award is the result of hard training and a great desire to achieve a good result. “On the second day of the competition, I did an exercise with a ball, this is my favourite gymnastic subject. I dedicated the medal to the coach because thanks to her instructions I succeeded. She teaches me to reach the goal in sports,” the gymnast said.

These days, the Baku Olympic Sports Complex hosts The 27th joint Baku Championship in MAG & ACRO among Age Categories, and the 6th Baku Championship in WAG among Age Categories, dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the reestablishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.