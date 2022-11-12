Turkey reports closure of passage via Sea of ​​Azov by Russia

12 Nov. 17:10

The Russian side has closed the passage for ships loaded outside the country through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of ​​Azov, the Main Directorate for Maritime Affairs under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey reports.

"According to the official notification we received from the Russian Maritime Administration, the passage of ships loaded from outside the territory of Russia, to the north through the Kerch Strait, which provides passage to the Sea of ​​Azov, is prohibited. The decision was announced for our maritime sector," the Ministry of Transport informs.