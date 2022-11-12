Russia coped with coronavirus pandemic, Murashko says

12 Nov. 19:00

“Although the pandemic continues, we can say that the Russian Federation not only coped with the threat with dignity but also provided assistance to needy countries around the globe, thereby making a significant contribution to strengthening the global healthcare architecture,” the minister said addressing the G20 summit participants.