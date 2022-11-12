La Scala not to cancel Russian performances

12 Nov. 19:20

The renowned Milanese La Scala theatre does not intend to cancel Russian artistic works in its repertoire, music director, and conductor Riccardo Chailly said.

According to him, the cancellation of Alexander Pushkin and Modest Mussorgsky is tantamount to the rejection of Shakespeare and Dante.

"Pushkin and Mussorgsky will be on stage at the opening of the season (opera Boris Godunov - ed.) because they are important representatives of the art and music of the 19th century. To cancel them is the same as to refuse Shakespeare and Dante," he said.