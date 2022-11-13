Festival "Russian Golden Autumn" opens in Beirut

13 Nov. 10:00

Residents of Beirut reacted with interest to the opening of the Russian Golden Autumn folklore festival in the Sanaya city park in the city center on Saturday, Irina Mortada, chairperson of the Association of Russian-Speaking Women "Rodina" said.

According to her, the festival is being held for the second time and has always been successful. The municipality hospitably provided us with one of the best places to relax in Beirut - the city park, where it is cozy and this place is always full of people", she said in an interview with TASS.

Mortada noted that the folklore festival will introduce the Lebanese people to the rich culture of the Russian people.