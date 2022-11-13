Iranian who lived at Paris airport for 18 years dies

13 Nov. 11:00

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, a refugee from Iran who lived at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, has died, The Guardian writes, citing airport staff.

Nasseri died of a heart attack in Terminal 2F. According to sources, the police and doctors helped him, but it was not possible to save the man.

The Iranian, who was born in 1945, lived in Terminal I of the airport from 1988 to 2006. According to the harbor worker, he has been living at the airport again in recent weeks.

Nasseri's story inspired director Steven Spielberg's The Terminal. The role of the Iranian refugee was played by Tom Hanks.