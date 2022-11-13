Democrats hold majority in US Senate

13 Nov. 12:50

The US Democratic Party retained control of the Senate thanks to the victory of its candidate Catherine Cortez-Mastro in Nevada, CNN reports.

After counting 96% of the votes, Cortez-Mastro is ahead of Republican Adam Laxalt by 0.5%, it's less than 5,000 votes. So far, both the Republicans and the Democrats each have 49 seats in the Senate. The victory in Nevada will bring the Democratic Party the 50th seat.

At the same time, it should be noted that the results of the elections in Georgia remain in question. If in the end the Democrats and Republicans split the seats evenly, then the Senate will still remain with Joe Biden's party members, since the decision of the vice president is decisive in such a case.

Biden himself said that he was satisfied with the results of the midterm elections. "I'm happy and looking forward to the next couple of years", he said, adding that he was heading to negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a stronger position.

Let us remind you that the US midterm elections were held on November 8. The final results have not been summed up yet, but the Republicans will have the majority in the House of Representatives. The election of the speaker of the House depends on the division of seats - accordingly, the head of the losing faction will take the position of the leader of the minority.