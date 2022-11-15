U.S. State Department laying groundwork for Ukraine-Russia peace talks - report

15 Nov. 11:45

The U.S. State Department is laying the groundwork for eventual peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Politico reported citing U.S. officials.

“Why not start talking about [peace talks] before you throw another 100,000 lives into the abyss?” the U.S. official said.

But the administration has been careful to signal that peace talks aren’t currently on the table.

As of now there’s no concrete diplomatic push to organize talks afoot, said an administration official. “There are not any planning venues, papers, negotiating strategies,” the official said, resisting the idea that there is a quiet effort to set the table for future talks.

The National Security Council is the most resistant to the idea of talks.