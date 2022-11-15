Pashinyan and Blinken discuss steps to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

15 Nov. 14:00

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed ways to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku.

"The parties exchanged opinions regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Secretary of State Blinken reiterated the U.S.' readiness to continue to help normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and resolve the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian government's press service said.

Pashinyan, for his part, highly assessed Washington's efforts and Blinken's personal involvement in this process, the press service said.

"The parties agreed to continue discussing steps to enhance security and stability in the region," it said.