Russia's MTS launches domestic hotel booking service

15 Nov. 14:30

MTS Travel LLC, a subsidiary of Russian mobile provider MTS has launched a service for booking hotels across Russia, the company said.

The service, available at travel.mts.ru, now offers access to about 14,000 Russian hotels, as well as online booking of accommodation in Turkey.

The service will provide access to booking hotels in the CIS by the end of the year and later countries outside the CIS.

Access to the database of hotels and other properties is provided by the Bronevik.com service, which MTS acquired in July for 4 billion rubles. This service allows users to book hotels in Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Uzbekistan and other countries.

In future, there are plans to expand the service's features to enable customers to handle other tasks related to organizing independent travel, such as buying tickets for transport, and arranging excursions and entertainment.