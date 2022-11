15 Nov. 15:30

The euro surpassed 63 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday for the first time since October 14.

As of 14:37 Moscow time, the euro added 1.16%, reaching 63.02 rubles.

By 14:45 Moscow time, the euro slowed down its growth and reached 62.7 rubles (+0.64%). At the same time, the dollar fell to 60.24 rubles (-0.51%).

The MOEX index lost 1.17%, falling to 2,218.47 points and the RTS dollar index fell by 0.85% to 1,160.14 points.