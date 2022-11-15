Baku to host XI Azerbaijani-Russian interregional forum

15 Nov. 17:00

The XI Azerbaijani-Russian interregional forum will be held in Baku on November 17-18. The forum will be attended by Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

"At the forum issues of cooperation in the economic, transport, agro-industrial, humanitarian spheres, in the field of small and medium-sized businesses, mutual investment and education will be discussed," the report reads.

The parties will sign documents on cooperation in various fields. Members of the governments of the two countries, businessmen and representatives of various regions of Russia and Azerbaijan will also take part in the forum.