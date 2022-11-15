Türkiye and France to keep working towards facilitating grain exports

15 Nov. 18:45

Paris and Ankara will keep working to facilitate unhindered grain exports, French President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"The conflict in Ukraine leads to an increase in the risk of world famine. Türkiye and France will keep working to ensure unhindered [grain] exports", he said.

Let us remind you that earlier the administration of the head of the Turkish state reported that during the meeting with Macron, Erdoğan called on the European Union to facilitate the extension of the grain deal, which expires on November 19.