National Bank of Georgia announces sharp increase in money transfers volume from Russia

According to the data of the Georgian National Bank published on Tuesday, this year, the volume of money transfers from Russia to Georgia in January-October amounted to $1.4 billion, which is 4,3 times higher than in the same period in 2021.

It is specified that the Russian Federation is in first place in terms of the volume of money transfers to Georgia. Italy takes second place because in 10 months, Georgia received $352,7 million from this country. It is 11.7% more than last year. The USA closes the top three with $264 million, which is 13% more than in January-October 2021.