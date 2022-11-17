XI Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum opens in Baku

17 Nov. 12:00

The 11th Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum has opened in Baku. During the event, panel discussions will be held on the topics "Tools to support economic cooperation in a new era", "Transport corridors in Azerbaijan and Russia: challenges and development", "Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of SMEs: the digital era", "Dialogue in the agricultural sector: Actual Challenges and Modern Solutions", as well as "Humanitarian Change in the Russian-Azerbaijani Alliance".



Following the results of the forum, a plenary meeting will be held, it will be attended by the Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov. The The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the All-Russian Public Organization of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses "OPORA" will sign a memorandum of understanding and cooperation.asz