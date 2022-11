17 Nov. 15:00

Turkey strengthens its cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas following the "One nation, two states" motto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the participants of the Azerbaijan Young Entrepreneurs Forum, jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

"We are taking decisive steps towards a successful future," the letter said.