20 Nov. 14:20

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan reports that at 14.00 (11.00 Moscow time) the voter turnout for the extraordinary presidential elections in the republic exceeded 50%.

By 2:00 pm, 51,16% of voters, or 6,113,621 citizens, had voted in Kazakhstan.

Citizens vote most actively in Turkistan, Abay and Ulytau regions. The minimum turnout is in Almaty - 24.17%.