Russia calls on Turkey to show restraint to prevent escalation in Syria

22 Nov. 13:40

Russia calls on the Turkey for restraint to prevent further escalation in Syria, presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension and not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria but through the entire country. We believe that we should continue working with all interested parties and we should try find some right solution, including on the so-called Kurdish issue," he said ahead of the start of the international meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format.