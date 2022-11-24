Russia thinks Moscow meeting between Turkish, Syrian presidents possible

24 Nov. 12:30

Russia thinks that a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad could take place in Moscow, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said following the 19th international Astana format meeting on Syria on Wednesday.

"There is always a possibility. We always supported and previously even considered the possibility of organizing such a meeting," he said, replying to a question as to whether it was possible to hold a meeting between the two leaders in Russia.

According to the diplomat, "the Turkish side thinks that at the moment the conditions are not yet ripe for it." "However, we think that such a meeting, probably, would be useful and symbolic on the whole. We will continue to work in this direction in the future," he concluded.