Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense urges to designate settlements in Karabakh economic region by their correct names

28 Nov. 12:00

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan called on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan to indicate in their relevant information the names of settlements in our country’s territory with the correct toponyms mentioned in our official appeal.

Moreover, it was noted that it is undesirable to regularly mention the Karabakh economic region as the “Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

"We bring to the attention of the Russian side the official names of Azerbaijani settlements, which they noted as “Mardakert” and “Martuni” in their official information dated November 26, 2022, AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively," reads the statement.