Sunak: UK should plan for long term like Russia

British PM Rishi Sunak will argue the UK should plan its foreign policy for the long-term to match the strategies of other world powers such as Russia and China, as the prime minister makes his first major foreign policy speech.

“Our adversaries and competitors plan for the long term,” Sunak will say in London on Monday evening, according to his office. “In the face of these challenges, ‘short-termism’ or wishful thinking will not suffice. So we will make an evolutionary leap in our approach. This means being stronger in defending our values and the openness on which our prosperity depends.”

In power for just five weeks, Sunak has softened the UK’s approach to China, backing away from Truss’s plan to label the Asian country a “threat” to Britain, Bloomberg reported.