Ghana edges out South Korea in 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match

29 Nov. 9:00

The national football team of Ghana defeated South Korea on Monday in their 2nd group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match between the national squads between Ghana and South Korea was played at the over 44,660-seat capacity Education City Stadium in the city of Al Rayyan.

The goals for Ghana were scored by Mohammed Salisu (in the 24th minute) and Kudus Mohammed (in the 34th and 68th minutes).

South Korea scored twice during the match and both goals were scored in the second half by forward Cho Gue-sung (in the 58th and 61st minutes of the match).

Team Ghana is currently 2nd in its Group H of the 2022 World Cup with three points following Portugal with three points and staying behind the teams of Uruguay and South Korea in third place and fourth places correspondingly.