Ministry of Justice of Georgia: We are ready to invite any foreign doctor for Saakashvili

29 Nov. 18:45

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia announced that it had offered the imprisoned ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakavshili to bring any foreign doctor to the country.

"We express our readiness and offer the convicted Saakashvili to bring any doctor of any foreign clinic, which the state will give the opportunity to be involved in his treatment", Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said.

The head of the department also commented on the information about the possible poisoning of Saakashvili. According to him, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia applied to the National Forensic Bureau to conduct a toxicological study. According to him, Saakashvili refused to participate in the examination.