Russian Presidential Administration does not plan contacts with US until end of 2022

1 Dec. 21:15

The Russian Presidential Administration is not going to contact the United States until the end of 2022.

This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov on December 1.

"Nothing is planned", TASS quoted the Kremlin spokesman.

Let us remind you that, earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Federation never left contacts with the United States. Moscow will consider proposals from the administration of American leader Joe Biden, if any.