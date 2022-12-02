Construction prices rise in Georgia

2 Dec. 10:59

According to the data of the Georgian National Statistics Service "Sakstat", the construction cost index in Georgia for October 2022 increased by 1.2% compared to September 2022.

According to the agency, the main reason for the increase in the index for the month is a 4.4% increase in salary of workers and a 0.6% increase in construction materials prices.

In October, compared to February, the index increased by 8.2%, this was due to a 4.7% rise in prices for construction materials and an increase in the workers' salary by 12.7%.