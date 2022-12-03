Azerbaijan's 'Huseyn Javid' vessel leaves for first voyage after repair

3 Dec. 15:15

Azerbaijan’s 'Huseyn Javid' universal dry cargo vessel has been repaired, the press service of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC said.

According to the press service, the repair was carried out at the Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. The main and auxiliary engines of the ship and pumps were repaired. The underwater and surface parts of the vessel, decks, and others were cleaned and painted.

After the repair, the vessel was successfully tested and commissioned by ASCO.

"The Huseyn Javid vessel with carbamide on board set off on its first voyage after repairs in the direction of the Turkmen port of Bekdash," the press service said.

The vessel has been sailing under the Azerbaijani flag in external waters since 2016. The length of the vessel is 108.33 meters, its width - 16.74 meters, and the carrying capacity - 5,200 tons.