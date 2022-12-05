Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported to date

5 Dec. 9:40

Three ships, including one chartered by the United Nations World Food Program, departed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that three vessels left Ukrainian ports today [December 4] carrying a total of 115,400 tonnes of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

"As of 4 December, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 13,023,448 metric tons. A total of 1,046 voyages (522 inbound and 524 outbound) have been enabled so far," the JCC said.