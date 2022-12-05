Macron: EU-U.S. relations facing 'de-synchronization'

5 Dec. 14:30

French President Emmanuel Macron has drawn attention to the "de-synchronization" in relations between Europe and the United States, as the North American ally continues to sell gas at sixfold the original price, increasing burden on European households and industries.

"I think this administration and President Biden personally is very much attached to Europe. But when you look at the situation today, there is indeed a de-synchronization. Why? Energy. Europe is a gas and oil buyer. The U.S. is a producer," Macron told CBS News.

The French president noted that industries and households of the U.S. and Europe buy gas and oil at different prices, which therefore creates a big gap impacting purchasing power and competitiveness in the allied countries.