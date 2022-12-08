Armenian parliament approves government budget for 2023

8 Dec. 16:30

The Armenian parliament has approved today the government's budget for 2023 by a vote of 66 to 28.

The budget was endorsed by lawmakers from the ruling Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Lawmakers from the opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions voted against it.

The updated state budget for 2023 call for 2 trillion 591 billion drams in spending and 2 trillion 302 billion drams in revenues. The deficit is projected at 289 billion drams. The economic growth is projected at 7% and inflation at 4% +/-1.5%.