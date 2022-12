8 Dec. 22:15

According to the London ICE exchange trading data, Brent crude fell below $80 per barrel.

Thus, at 19:07 (Moscow time), the price of February futures for North Sea Brent oil fell to $75,74 per barrel (a 1.85% fall). December 27, 2021 was the last time when Brent cost less than $76 per barrel.

At the same time, the price of January futures for WTI crude fell to $71.37 per barrel (a 0.89% fall).