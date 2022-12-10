Uzbekistan's population exceeds 36 mln

10 Dec. 12:40

Uzbekistan's population has surpassed 36 million, increasing by a million over the past year, the Uzbek State Statistics committee said.

In September 2021, the population of Uzbekistan exceeded 35 million.

The new data posted on the committee's website showed that the number of men in the populous Central Asian state is over 18.1 million, while women make up 17.9 million of the population.

The average life expectancy in the cities of the country is 73.7 years, while it is 73.8 years in rural areas, the committee said.