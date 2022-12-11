Ankalaev may leave UFC

11 Dec. 10:25

The UFC light heavyweight title was left vacant after a meeting between Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Pole Jan Blachowicz.

The fight took place on Sunday in Las Vegas. According to the results of five rounds, the 1st judge gave the victory to Ankalaev - 48:46, the 2nd - to Blachowicz (48:47), the 3rd one recorded a draw - 47:47.

The title fight became the 5th in the UFC history, which ended in a draw.

Ankalaev considers the decision of the judges unfair. “I don’t know if I gonna fight in this organization again. Because I don’t know what just happened. I won this fight, where is my belt?”