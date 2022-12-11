Erdogan ready to hand over power in Türkiye to younger generation?

11 Dec. 10:50

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hints that he will run for office for the last time in 2023, saying the time has come to pass the baton to the youth, Habertürk writes.

"In 2023, we will begin the construction of Turkey's Centenary with the strength we will receive from the support of that we will ask our people for the last time, and then we will pass this blessed flag to our youth," he said.

Turkey will hold national elections next year. The last presidential elections were held in 2018, Erdogan won with 52.5%.