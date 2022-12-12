Erdogan: Turkey to help Ukraine to live through hard winter

12 Dec. 10:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help it live through the "hard winter," the administration of the Turkish president said on Sunday after his telephone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"President Erdogan noted during the conversation that [Turkey] will continue works to satisfy humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people in the upcoming hard winter months," it said, adding that the two leaders discussed the latest developments around the Ukrainian crisis.