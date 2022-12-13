Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Tehran

13 Dec. 18:30

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has arrived on a working visit to Iran at the invitation of the republic's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office reports.

This is the first visit of the Russian Prosecutor General to Iran. As part of the visit, Krasnov will meet with his Iranian colleague, head of the Iranian Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the General Inspection Organization Zabihullah Khodaeian.

the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran are expected to sign an agreement on the establishment of a working group to combat crime and a program of cooperation between departments for 2023-2025. A memorandum of understanding and cooperation will also be signed with the head of the General Inspection Organization of IRI.