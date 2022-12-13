Azerbaijani military and Ministry of Internal Affairs ensure protesters' security in Shusha

13 Dec. 20:10

Azerbaijani military and the Ministry of Internal Affairs' staff ensure the safety of participants in a many-hour protest in Shusha against the illegal exploitation of minerals in Karabakh

Additional forces have been deployed to the post of Russian peacekeepers.

Let us remind you that on the morning of December 12, on the road leading from Khankendi to the border with Armenia, a protest action of Azerbaijani environmental activists began. Later it continued not far from the city of Shusha, in the zone of temporary responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. The participants oppose the refusal to allow Azerbaijani specialists to enter the territory for monitoring in connection with the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani deposits.