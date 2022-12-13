Iranian charge d'affaires to be summoned to French Foreign Ministry

13 Dec. 21:25

The Foreign Ministry will summon Iran's charge d'affaires in connection with Paris' claims against Tehran. This was announced by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at a briefing on December 13.

She stressed that the French side maintains channels of communication with Iran. "Unfortunately, I have to summon the Iranian chargé d'affaires in connection with Tehran's position, which makes it necessary to invite an Iranian diplomat to the Foreign Ministry", TASS quoted the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Let us remind you that earlier it was reported that French citizens were detained in Iran.