Talks on free trade zone between Iran, EAEU conclude

Negotiations between Iran and the Secretariat of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on an agreement on a free trade zone have concluded and the document will be submitted to the parliaments of Iran and EAEU countries, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I have some good news to present, the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAEU Secretariat on a free trade agreement are over. Of course, this agreement will be presented to the parliaments of six countries: the parliaments of five EAEU member states and the Iranian parliament," he said.