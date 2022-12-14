РУС ENG

Talks on free trade zone between Iran, EAEU conclude

Talks on free trade zone between Iran, EAEU conclude

Negotiations between Iran and the Secretariat of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on an agreement on a free trade zone have concluded and the document will be submitted to the parliaments of Iran and EAEU countries, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I have some good news to present, the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAEU Secretariat on a free trade agreement are over. Of course, this agreement will be presented to the parliaments of six countries: the parliaments of five EAEU member states and the Iranian parliament," he said.

215 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos