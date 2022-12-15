Cavusoglu: Türkiye supports Azerbaijan in its fair peaceful protests on Lachin road

15 Dec. 11:40

Türkiye supports Azerbaijan in its fair peaceful protests on Lachin road as well, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said, answering Azerbaijani media questions following the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan summit, on December 14.

He noted that the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment runs counter to international law and means plundering the wealth of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani experts to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation process, shows the seriousness of committed violations.

"Russia should cooperate with Azerbaijan on this matter, and the Armenians living in the territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, should not interfere with the monitoring activities," Cavusoglu said.

Azerbaijan is right both from the legal viewpoint and from the perspective of fair opposition to illegal activities, he said.

"Therefore, Türkiye supports Azerbaijan in this fair struggle," Cavusoglu added.