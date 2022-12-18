Six new airports for domestic flights to appear in Uzbekistan

18 Dec. 11:50

Six new airports for domestic flights will be created in Uzbekistan, Rano Juraeva, head of Uzbekistan Airports, said at the conference "Asia Connect: Airline Network Development in a New Reality" in Samarkand.

Air harbors will appear in Shakhrisabz, Muynak, Sariosiyo, Jizzakh, Zarafshon and Sokh. From these places tourists will be able to get to the sights and cultural sites of the republic.

Some airports will be built from scratch, some of them will appear on the basis of existing buildings, Sputnik Uzbekistan reports.