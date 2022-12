18 Dec. 12:45

All flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Nakhchivan and in the opposite direction have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. There's heavy fog over the territory of Nakhchivan.

"Azerbaijan Airlines" asks passengers to follow the latest information about flights on the official pages of the airline in social networks.

The press service of the carrier noted that passengers would also be individually notified about the updates on the information about these flights.