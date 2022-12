18 Dec. 13:35

According to the service "Yandex Schedule", 80 flights were delayed and cancelled at the capital's airports on Sunday.

At Vnukovo 28 flights were delayed and 10 flights were cancelled. At Domodedovo 25 flights were delayed and one was cancelled, while at Sheremetyevo 14 flights were delayed and two flights were cancelled.

According to weather forecasts, it will snow in Moscow until Sunday evening. Record snowdrifts have already formed in the capital.