Garibashvil highlights “brotherhood” between Georgian, Jewish people

19 Dec. 16:30

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the Great Synagogue in Tbilisi to join celebrations of the Hanukkah, an eight-day annual Jewish festival, and hailed the “brotherhood” between the Georgian and Jewish people.

In his message, Garibashvili wished Jews around the world “peace, victory and prosperity”, and said “not many analogues” of the “centuries-old relationship and friendship” between the Jewish and Georgian people could be found around the world.

“This relationship and this brotherhood have been tested for centuries, and it can be said that world history does not know many such analogues”, the PM said.

"Today, Jews around the world celebrate the greatest holiday - the holiday of Hanukkah as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness. I want to wish the entire Jewish people and all Jews around the world peace, victory and prosperity. We have many sincere and true friends in Israel”, the head of the Government added, as he lit the symbolic Hanukkah candle at the Synagogue.