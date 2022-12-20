Iran increases rice imports

20 Dec. 22:45

The head of the Iranian Rice Importers Association, Karim Akhavan-Akbari, said that in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 to November 21), about 1,3 million tons of rice were imported to Iran.

"We still need to import another 300,000 tons to ensure that the market is adequately supplied with basic grain ahead of the New Year holidays [in March]", he said, Iran.ru reported.

It is specified that in the last Iranian year (March 2021-March 2022), a total of 1,75 million tons of rice was imported, which was a record for 10 years.