24 Dec. 22:00

Another protected area has appeared in Georgia, the Machakhela Protected Area, which is located in the Khelvachauri region (Adzharia) in the west of the country, the Imedi TV reports.

“The total landscape area is 4,294 hectares. Due to the special status, traditional agricultural activities will be preserved, and tourism activities carried out, which will positively affect the socio-economic situation of the population,” the TV channel informs.