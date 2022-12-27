"Lenfilm" and "Uzbekfilm" to establish cooperation

27 Dec. 17:50

The film studios "Uzbekfilm" and "Lenfilm" signed a cooperation agreement.

According to the Agency of Cinematography's Information service, the studios will cooperate in the field of locations, equipment and staff training. The document was signed in Moscow by Bahodir Odilov, Director General of the Uzbekfilm Film Concern, and Fyodor Shcherbakov, Director General of the Lenfilm Film Studio.

"We believe that this agreement will give the parties a creative spirit", Shcherbakov said. According to him, the film studios will be able to create fairy tale films for children and teenagers together.