28 Dec. 12:00

The peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area, has been going on for the seventeenth day.

Recently, a total of three supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed unhindered along the Lachin road.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.