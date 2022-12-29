Guterres appoints new coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative

29 Dec. 14:00

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti as new coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Since August 2022 until lately, the post has been occupied by Amir Mahmoud Abdulla of Sudan. Guterres thanked him for his leadership, hard work, and commitment to the implementation of the initiative.