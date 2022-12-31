120,000 hectares of national parks appeared in Georgia this year

31 Dec 2022 in 21:00

In 2022, several new protected areas with a total area of 120,000 hectares appeared in Georgia, Otar Shamugia, head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, informed.

According to the minister, today protected areas occupy 13% of the country's total territory, and the authorities are working to increase this figure.

"We are working in the direction of Guria and Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti. Of course, it is important to create an appropriate ecotourism infrastructure in the territories," Sputnik Georgia quotes Shamugiya as saying.

He added that work is underway to increase the flow of visitors to protected areas, and so far, good results have been achieved.