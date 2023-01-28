Agreement on simplified crossing of Armenian border enters into force in Georgia

28 Jan. 15:20

The Georgian government has completed the procedures for an agreement on border crossing facilitation with Armenia, the relevant government decree has been published on the website of the Georgian Legislative Herald.



The agreement, under which citizens of both countries will be able to cross the interstate border without a passport - with electronic identity cards, was signed by Georgian and Armenian government heads Irakli Garibashvili and Nikol Pashinyan on 12 January 2023.



According to the decree, the government approved the signed agreement "On bilateral visa-free movement of citizens between the republics of Georgia and Armenia."



The decree also instructs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the president and parliament of Georgia about the conclusion of the agreement, as well as to inform the Armenian authorities about the completion of the necessary domestic procedures for the entry into force of the agreement.